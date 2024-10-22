Open Menu

Aurangzeb For Coordinated Efforts To Deal With Climate Change, Population Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan

The minister was addressing the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting in Washington, according to press release issued by finance ministry here Tuesday

On becoming the Second Vice Chair of the G-24 Bureau during the fiscal year 2024-25, the Finance Minister emphasized the need to address key issues such as the high debt burdens on developing countries, the need for climate action, and greater representation of developing countries in the Bretton Woods institutions.

Meanwhile, the minister met with Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop.

Discussions revolved around issues such as the expedited evaluation of bids for Islamabad airport, Diversified Payment Rights (DPR), raising local Currency through offshore bond issuance, and the privatization of DISCOs and HBFC.

The Finance Minister also extended an invitation to Diop to visit Pakistan, the statement added.

