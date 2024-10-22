Aurangzeb For Coordinated Efforts To Deal With Climate Change, Population Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan.
The minister was addressing the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting in Washington, according to press release issued by finance ministry here Tuesday
On becoming the Second Vice Chair of the G-24 Bureau during the fiscal year 2024-25, the Finance Minister emphasized the need to address key issues such as the high debt burdens on developing countries, the need for climate action, and greater representation of developing countries in the Bretton Woods institutions.
Meanwhile, the minister met with Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop.
Discussions revolved around issues such as the expedited evaluation of bids for Islamabad airport, Diversified Payment Rights (DPR), raising local Currency through offshore bond issuance, and the privatization of DISCOs and HBFC.
The Finance Minister also extended an invitation to Diop to visit Pakistan, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues8 minutes ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 20251 hour ago
-
US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 to Rs.283,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 20254 hours ago
-
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts3 hours ago
-
Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges5 hours ago
-
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook5 hours ago
-
LCCI holds awareness session on filing of income tax returns7 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 409 more points7 hours ago
-
Fesco spends Rs 744.162m on projects8 hours ago
-
Lucky Cement leading way in clean, renewable energy8 hours ago