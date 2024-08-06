- Home
- Business
- Aurangzeb for effective climate change projects with active private sector's participation
Aurangzeb For Effective Climate Change Projects With Active Private Sector's Participation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Tuesday stressed the need for effective projects to address climate change challenges, advocating for active participation and financing from the private sector.
Addressing the "Climate Action for Pakistan" event organized by Acumen Pakistan, he highlighted that climate change was an international issue impacting many regions globally.
He noted that Pakistan was among the countries most affected by climate change and in 2022 floods, it suffered massive destruction and incurred losses estimated at $30 billion.
Aurangzeb mentioned that at the Geneva conference, various countries, bilateral and multilateral partners, and international organizations pledged over $9 billion in assistance for Pakistan. However, the country did not receive the promised funds.
The finance minister stressed that the private sector played a crucial role in climate financing and should assume leadership in this area.
He also indicated that there would be discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) management board regarding climate financing, expressing confidence that the IMF’s Board of Directors would approve the staff-level agreement by the end of the month.
Aurangzeb assured that Pakistan's economy was on a path to stability, with ongoing reforms aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and development.
He emphasized the need for expanding the tax system, improving transparency, implementing energy sector reforms and enhancing governance.
"The current government is taking necessary measures in these areas," he informed.
"Pakistan requires increased resources to accommodate its growing population," he noted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 202410 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 202447 minutes ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations11 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout13 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout13 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations12 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain13 hours ago
-
16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition from Aug 914 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar prices not exceeded govt’s declared limit of Rs 140 per kg: PSMA14 hours ago
-
Shafay reviews progress on CM Skill Development Programme14 hours ago