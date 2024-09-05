Open Menu

Aurangzeb For Optimizing Pakistan-Oman Investment, Trade Flows

Published September 05, 2024

Aurangzeb for optimizing Pakistan-Oman investment, trade flows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with Chairman of the Pak Oman Investment Company Limited (POIC), Juland Jaifer Salim Al-Said on Thursday to discuss ways for expanding business collaborations and enhancing investment and trade flows between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Pak Oman Investment Company Limited (POIC), Juland Jaifer Salim Al-Said; Managing Director of POIC, Nauman Ansari and senior officials from POIC and Finance Division, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb highlighted the significant strides achieved in recent months to stabilize the economy and put it on a sustainable path of growth.

He also mentioned the improvements registered in several macro and micro economic indicators of the economy as well as a host of structural reforms undertaken in various sectors of the economy, including energy, taxation, privatization, and downsizing of government to let the private sector lead the growth with the government playing the role of a facilitator, in the process.

He highlighted that the government under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was determined to push ahead with its reform agenda and there was a consensus at the highest level to ensure continuity and certainty of policies to facilitate the private sector, promote businesses and provide a secure and friendly investment climate.

On the occasion, Juland Jaifer Salim Al-Said lauded the initiatives taken by government in Pakistan for stabilizing the economy.

He expressed deeply-ingrained love for Pakistan, and that the government of Oman and its businessmen also viewed Pakistan as a brotherly country and a potential place for business and investment.

He expressed hope that due to opening up of more investment opportunities in Pakistan in the wake of ongoing economic reforms, there would be more business collaborations.

