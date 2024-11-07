Aurangzeb for strengthening Pak-Japan relations through trade, culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said here on Thursday that Pakistan and Japan have significant potential to strengthen their ties through increased exchanges in trade, culture, education, and

people-to-people interaction.

The minister was talking to the outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mitsuhira Wada who called on him here, according to a press release issued by the finance ministry.

During the meeting, views on issues of mutual interest, particularly longstanding bilateral cooperation and shared values and perspectives on regional and global matters between Pakistan and Japan, were exchanged.

Aurangzeb acknowledged and appreciated the longstanding bilateral cooperation and highlighted the significance of Japan’s developmental and economic assistance and its vital role in helping Pakistan overcome economic challenges and strengthen its economy.

The Minister also shared with the Ambassador an update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement in various macroeconomic indicators.

He said the government was determined to pursue its reform agenda as staying the course without any complacency was key to ensuring permanence to the macroeconomic stability achieved during the last 14 months.

On the occasion, Mitsuhira Wada, who has completed his three-year tour of duty in Pakistan, reflected on the steady growth of bilateral economic and diplomatic relations since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1952.

He also highlighted the positive trajectory of ongoing bilateral ties characterised by a steady promotion of trade and commerce, growing cultural, sports, youth, and educational exchanges, and re-affirmed Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan in mutually agreed priority sectors such as health, education, environment, water, and governance.