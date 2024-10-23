Open Menu

Aurangzeb Hails China's Positive Response On Debt Re-profile

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Aurangzeb hails China's positive response on debt re-profile

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb hailed China's positive response on Pakistan's request to extend debt repayment periods for projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb hailed China's positive response on Pakistan's request to extend debt repayment periods for projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In an interview with Bloomberg, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Aurangzeb said that the South Asian nation was looking to increase the maturities for debt taken for power plants to “create enough space” to lower electricity prices.

“We have just started that discussion and the response is encouraging,” Aurangzeb said. “These are early days in terms of those negotiations.”

The former JP Morgan Chase & Co. banker discussed debt with Chinese officials during a July visit to China.

Aurangzeb emphasized the need for Pakistan to maintain fiscal discipline and increase the tax-to-GDP ratio from below 10% to 13.5%.

Pakistan has been a regular borrower, having engaged in 25 programs with the IMF. Ideally, the government plans to initiate discussions on obtaining additional financing from the IMF through its climate resiliency fund during the Pakistani delegation’s time at the meetings in Washington, he said.

To reach its goal, Pakistan will target sectors such as retail and agriculture, which have previously opposed taxation.

The provinces will move forward with legislation related to agriculture by January, aiming to start tax collection by July, he added.

Pakistan has been a flagship destination for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has provided lending to developing countries and helped the nation overcome decades-long electricity blackout issues.

It is now seeking to extend the maturity of debt for nine power plants built by Chinese companies under the multibillion-dollar economic corridor.

Pakistan’s period of stability has seen consumer price increases decelerate to their lowest level in almost four years. The country’s short-term local government bonds are set for their first annual inflow from foreign investors in five years, buoyed by high yields and a stable rupee.

The benchmark stock index has risen 70% in the past 12 months, making it the world’s best performer.

Additionally, Pakistan’s central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate for three consecutive meetings by 450 basis points, reducing it to 17.5% from a record 22%. Aurangzeb indicated that the next meeting on November 4th may see the central bank further reduce the policy rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World World Bank Electricity China Washington Agriculture Visit Road Bank Price January May July November From Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures f ..

Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police fo ..

52 seconds ago
 Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up trac ..

Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant

19 minutes ago
 Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes ..

Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away

22 minutes ago
 TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused ..

TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused on promoting Digital Safet

22 minutes ago
 Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University ..

Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy

15 minutes ago
 SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand sign memorand ..

SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand sign memorandum of understanding

15 minutes ago
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 p ..

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points

2 hours ago
 Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance thei ..

Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance their EU market access

15 minutes ago
 IHC grants post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosh ..

IHC grants post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

15 minutes ago
 KP govt giving special attention to education sect ..

KP govt giving special attention to education sector: DEO

15 minutes ago
 AI-based camera traps enable humans , wildlife co- ..

AI-based camera traps enable humans , wildlife co-existence in GB

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business