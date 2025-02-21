Aurangzeb Highlights Commitment For Fostering Conducive Investment Climate
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here Friday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
Chairing a meeting with a delegation from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the minister expressed hope for continued collaboration with MIGA in advancing the country’s economic and financial sector development.
The delegation was led by Dilawar Bajauri, Senior Investment Guarantee Officer, Financial Institutions and Capital Markets; Lead for FIG Products and business in the middle East, Turkey, and Pakistan, along with Jae Kwon, Senior Underwriter, Head of South Asia Business Development.
The delegation highlighted MIGA’s role in offering short-term credit guarantees, which complement the efforts of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in promoting private sector development.
They underscored their organization’s commitment to supporting financial institutions and capital markets in Pakistan and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential- Pakistan being MIGA’s first destination in Asia.
The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination, the statement added.
