Aurangzeb Invites Dubai Islamic Bank To Enhance Investments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 07:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday invited the Dubai Islamic Bank to enhance its investment in the country; reaffirming the government's dedication to maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment and ensuring that all necessary measures were in place to facilitate foreign investment.
The minister was talking to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Dr. Adnan Chilwan during a virtual meeting to discuss Pakistan’s economic trajectory and explore potential avenues for increased investment in the country.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State, Ali Parvez Malik, Secretary of Finance, and other senior officers from the Finance Division, according to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry.
The finance minister expressed gratitude for Dubai Islamic Bank's continuous engagement with Pakistan's financial sector, the press release added.
He highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening economic ties with international partners, particularly in Islamic banking, and expressed optimism about future collaborations with Dubai Islamic Bank.
Aurangzeb provided an in-depth overview of Pakistan's current economic scenario, emphasizing the progress made in stabilizing the economy and fostering a conducive environment for business and investment.
He highlighted key initiatives taken by the government such as broadening the tax base, enhancing the ease of doing business, the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and ongoing reforms and restructuring in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and privatization.
On the occasion, Dr. Adnan Chilwan expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s economic policies and initiatives and emphasized that Pakistan remains a strategically important market for Dubai Islamic Bank.
He reiterated the bank's interest in playing a larger role in the country's financial growth, particularly in sectors such as Islamic banking, infrastructure and SME development.
The discussion underscored the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Dubai Islamic Bank.
The meeting reflected the shared commitment of both parties to fostering sustainable economic development and further deepening financial ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
