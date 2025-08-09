Aurangzeb Khichi felicitate ASEAN Community on “58th Anniversary of ASEAN Day”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Saturday felicitated the Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) Community on “58th Anniversary of ASEAN Day”

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt felicitations to the governments and peoples of ASEAN Member States”, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan remains a credible partner in pursuit of a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Southeast Asia and let us move forward together toward a future defined by shared progress and purpose, he said.

The federal minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said this while addressing as Chief guest on “58th Anniversary of ASEAN Day” here in a local hotel.

He said that it is a distinct honour to join you in celebrating ASEAN Day.

The minister said that Pakistan is committed to further elevating our engagement with ASEAN and aspires to the status of Full Dialogue Partner.

“We regard ASEAN not merely as a regional grouping but as a community of shared values and vision.”

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said that economic engagement remains a cornerstone of our partnership and at the end of last year, 2024, bilateral trade between Pakistan and ASEAN reached a record $11.4 billion.

He said that this growth is encouraging, the trade imbalance warrants renewed efforts to identify untapped investment and joint venture opportunities.

Pakistan’s digital economy offers considerable promise and with over 130 million internet users and one of the world’s largest freelance workforces, he said “We are eager to partner with ASEAN in digital innovation and services. Similarly, agricultural research, value addition, and sustainable practices present fertile ground for collaboration.”

“Our diaspora, spread across ASEAN nations, continues to contribute meaningfully to the economic and social fabric of host countries, further reinforcing our people-to-people linkages.”

Aurangzeb Khan said that fifty-eight years since its inception, ASEAN had emerged as a remarkable example of regional transformation and it had evolved into a dynamic, peaceful, and increasingly integrated community; truly a source of inspiration for the developing world.

He said that Pakistan greatly valued ASEAN’s role in advancing peace, mutual understanding, and economic integration across the region.

The successful implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 stands as an example of ASEAN’s institutional strength and collective resolve. As ASEAN moves towards Vision 2045, Pakistan reaffirms its support and stands ready to be a constructive partner in the region’s shared aspirations, he said.

“We also see merit in revitalizing the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) as a result-oriented platform. As the HaNoi Plan of Action II nears completion, it is imperative that the forum evolves to address emerging challenges including cyber security, food security, climate change, and the ethical governance of artificial intelligence.

”

He said that Pakistan's engagement with ASEAN is longstanding and deep-rooted and as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 1993, “we have consistently pursued stronger ties under our “Vision East Asia” policy.” Pakistan maintains resident Missions in nine ASEAN capitals and continues to expand bilateral and institutional cooperation and he said the ASEAN–Pakistan Cooperation Fund (APCF), established in 1999, remains a vital instrument for practical collaboration.

The recently adopted Practical Areas of Cooperation (PAC) 2024–2028 outlines 31 initiatives across all three ASEAN pillars. I am pleased to note that nearly 30% of these activities have already been implemented, reflecting Pakistan’s active and sincere engagement, he said.

“We also value our role within the ARF and have submitted two initiatives for the Inter-Sessional Year 2026–2027.”

The minister said that looking ahead, Pakistan sought deeper collaboration in critical sectors such as climate resilience, public health, poverty reduction and gender equality. We are equally committed to strengthening cultural exchanges and preserving our shared civilizational heritage, he added.

He said that Pakistan also looks forward to the official visit of H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, to Pakistan, an occasion that will deepen our institutional and strategic ties.

Meanwhile addressing on the occasion of “58th ASEAN day, Acting Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) and Ambassador of Ambassador of Myanmar, Wunna Han said that ASEAN was founded in 8 August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, so, today is exactly the 58th Birthday of the ASEAN.

“Every commemoration is to reflect what we have achieved so far and we pay our tribute to the founding fathers and successive leadership of this successful regional organization. Their dreams and their visions.”

He said that “ASEAN-Pakistan relations, we value our partnership with Pakistan and Pakistan is 1st and foremost, and longest Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.

Under the ASEAN-Pakistan Sectoral Dialogue relations, ”We would like to work closely with Pakistan to tap the full potential of the partnership for mutual benefit. I would like to encourage Pakistan to support our ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans.”

The ASEAN vibrant celebrations were held in collaboration with the Niftysphere Institute of Arts and Design, where talented students of the institute took center stage with mesmerizing performances rooted in traditional art and culture.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Mr. Usman Shah, CEO of Niftysphere, said the institute is committed to promoting Pakistan’s diverse cultural identity globally. “We are making every effort to project Pakistan’s culture at the international level through our creative platforms and youth talent,” he added.