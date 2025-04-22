Aurangzeb Meets Global Leaders, Discusses Macroeconomic Strategy, Climate Resilience
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held crucial discussions with global leaders, including top officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, during his visit to Washington
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held crucial discussions with global leaders, including top officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, during his visit to Washington. The meetings focused on key issues such as economic reforms, climate resilience, and development projects in Pakistan.
The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, said a press release issued by the finance ministry here Tuesday.
During his meeting with IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Minister Aurangzeb thanked the IMF team for reaching a Staff-Level Agreement on the First Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining the reform momentum and extended an invitation from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Ms. Georgieva to visit the country.
Meanwhile, during a meeting with President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its historical support to Pakistan and commended its leadership in developing a transformative CPF—a decade-long strategic roadmap centered around measurable impacts and outcomes.
He appreciated the World Bank’s ongoing assistance in crafting a comprehensive implementation strategy and action plan to operationalize the CPF while simultaneously enhancing overall efficiency.
The Minister also provided a detailed overview of Pakistan’s macroeconomic turnaround and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring sustainable economic stability.
Earlier, the minister met with the Deloitte delegation and apprised them of Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook, the government’s sectoral development agenda, and its export-led growth priorities.
Both sides explored potential collaboration in energy sector reforms, critical minerals extraction and marketing, privatization, technology, crypto policy, and the operationalization of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF).
Minister Aurangzeb also welcomed Deloitte’s planned visit to Pakistan in May 2025 to further deepen engagement.
He also met with Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and discussed private sector reforms, energy transition, sound municipal finance, and full employment initiatives.
He reviewed progress on Diversified Payment Rights (DPR) and commended the IFC’s pivotal role in securing USD 2.5 billion in debt financing for the Reko Diq Copper & Gold Mine Project in Balochistan. The Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that local communities benefit from the project’s economic gains.
The Finance Minister also held a meeting with Robert Kaproth, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and briefed him on Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators.
He highlighted ongoing reforms in taxation, energy, privatization, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), pensions, and debt management. The Minister underscored the significance of the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) in addressing Pakistan’s critical challenges, including population growth and climate resilience.
Earlier in the day, at a luncheon hosted by the US-Pakistan Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Finance Minister engaged with American corporate leaders, detailing Pakistan’s economic progress and reform measures in taxation, energy, SOEs, and privatization.
He emphasized the importance of regional trade, market diversification, and sectoral expansion. He thanked the U.S. delegation for participating in the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration in the mining and minerals sector.
In yet another meeting with Mohamed Nasheed, Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum & Vulnerable 20 (CVF-V20), Aurangzeb appreciated the recent visit of the CVF Secretariat team to Pakistan and the collaborative efforts to develop a Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP), which identifies financing avenues for climate-resilient projects.
He highlighted Pakistan’s landmark decade-long CPF with the World Bank, noting that four of its six key outcomes directly address Pakistan’s existential challenges of climate change and population pressures.
The Minister also briefed on progress under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to finalizing CPP projects through a phased financing approach.
