Aurangzeb Meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar Finance Ministers In Davos
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Finance Minister of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos
In a meeting with the finance minister of KSA, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted key reform measures undertaken by the government, said a press release issued here.
The two ministers exchanged views on regional economic development, as well as bilateral investment and financial cooperation.
During the meeting with Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed his Qatari counterpart on Pakistan’s recent economic progress and improved international financial ratings.
They discussed avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations.
