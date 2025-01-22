Open Menu

Aurangzeb Meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar Finance Ministers In Davos

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Finance Minister of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Finance Minister of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

In a meeting with the finance minister of KSA, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted key reform measures undertaken by the government, said a press release issued here.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional economic development, as well as bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

During the meeting with Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed his Qatari counterpart on Pakistan’s recent economic progress and improved international financial ratings.

They discussed avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

17 seconds ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

2 seconds ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

36 seconds ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

37 seconds ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

28 seconds ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

29 seconds ago
Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Af ..

Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal

31 seconds ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif fo ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for generous financial support

32 seconds ago
 Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor

Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor

34 seconds ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic par ..

Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch Univers ..

46 minutes ago
 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 202 ..

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA

45 minutes ago
 Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare project ..

Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business