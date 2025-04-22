Open Menu

Aurangzeb Participates In G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, participated in the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting held on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group

In his capacity as the Second Vice Chair of the G-24, the Finance Minister delivered a statement highlighting the macroeconomic stability achieved by Pakistan, underpinned by the strong resilience of the banking system and the government’s ongoing structural reforms.

Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the need to maintain the reform trajectory in view of evolving geopolitical dynamics, demand fragmentation, rising protectionism, and the risks of spillovers and exogenous shocks, including trade tariffs.

He underscored the importance of regional trade corridors, enhanced connectivity, and South-South cooperation as key drivers for increasing investment and trade flows. He also stressed the need for greater financial and technical support among developing countries to navigate global economic challenges effectively.

