Aurangzeb Reaffirms Commitment For Homegrown Economic Agenda
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a homegrown economic agenda, centered on comprehensive institutional reforms across key sectors of the economy.
The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki who called on him at the Finance Division.
The minister emphasized that structural reforms were pivotal for ensuring sustainable economic growth and stability, forming a cornerstone of the government's policy agenda. He expressed deep appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's consistent economic support to Pakistan, while highlighting the renewed interest shown by Saudi investors in pursuing joint ventures and business collaborations with Pakistan's private sector.
The minister also recalled his productive meetings with Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Al-Jadaan and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad during his visit to Washington in April this year.
He further noted the significant outcomes of the high-level business delegation's visit from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in May, aimed at exploring investment opportunities, expanding bilateral cooperation, and scaling up partnerships across diverse sectors.
During the discussion, Senator Aurangzeb outlined Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory, citing key indicators such as Currency stabilization, reduced inflation, a surge in remittances, prudent management of the current account deficit, and foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover two months of imports.
On the occasion, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki commended the government’s efforts in implementing structural and institutional reforms and reiterated the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.
He also acknowledged the immense potential for investment and business opportunities between the two countries and indicated that a Saudi business delegation was expected to visit Pakistan in the coming months to further explore areas for joint ventures and collaborative investments.
