ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to engage with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a constructive manner to achieve shared goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.

He said this during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Administrator and Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, along with the Country Representative of UNDP in Pakistan, according to a Finance Ministry news release.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed collaboration between the Government of Pakistan and UNDP in addressing key developmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The minister appreciated Ms Kanni Wignaraja and the UNDP Pakistan Country Office team for their unwavering support to the Pakistan, particularly during critical times such as the 2022 floods.

He also expressed appreciation for UNDP's support in mobilizing national and international expertise for inclusive and innovative development financing for Pakistan.

The minister highlighted the government's focus on implementing policy reforms to unleash the country's growth potential.

He said that Pakistan had initiated discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to support its economic reform agenda.

Ms. Kanni Wignaraja commended Pakistan's commitment to sustainable development and expressed UNDP's dedication to supporting the country's efforts for achieving its development goals.

She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and UNDP to address the challenges and opportunities for sustainable development in the region.

She also presented to the minister a copy of the recently launched report of UNDP titled "Doing Digital for Development," tailored specifically for Pakistan, highlighting the critical role of digital technologies in advancing development initiatives within the country.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment for continued collaboration and partnership to address the challenges faced by Pakistan and to achieve sustainable development goals.