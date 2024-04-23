Aurangzeb Reiterates Govt's Resole To Reduce Poverty, Promote Sustainable Development
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to engage with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a constructive manner to achieve shared goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.
He said this during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Administrator and Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, along with the Country Representative of UNDP in Pakistan, according to a Finance Ministry news release.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed collaboration between the Government of Pakistan and UNDP in addressing key developmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.
The minister appreciated Ms Kanni Wignaraja and the UNDP Pakistan Country Office team for their unwavering support to the Pakistan, particularly during critical times such as the 2022 floods.
He also expressed appreciation for UNDP's support in mobilizing national and international expertise for inclusive and innovative development financing for Pakistan.
The minister highlighted the government's focus on implementing policy reforms to unleash the country's growth potential.
He said that Pakistan had initiated discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to support its economic reform agenda.
Ms. Kanni Wignaraja commended Pakistan's commitment to sustainable development and expressed UNDP's dedication to supporting the country's efforts for achieving its development goals.
She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and UNDP to address the challenges and opportunities for sustainable development in the region.
She also presented to the minister a copy of the recently launched report of UNDP titled "Doing Digital for Development," tailored specifically for Pakistan, highlighting the critical role of digital technologies in advancing development initiatives within the country.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment for continued collaboration and partnership to address the challenges faced by Pakistan and to achieve sustainable development goals.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Afghan trade delegation, FPCCI discuss bilateral trade50 minutes ago
-
With knowledge economy, Mauritius is a stable economy: Envoy1 hour ago
-
Finance minister meets Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran; discuss issues of business community2 hours ago
-
Govt ensuring digital access as fundamental right: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
WHO delegation calls on Chairman FBR3 hours ago
-
Bill drafted to regulate veterinary sciences and animal welfare: Tanveer3 hours ago
-
General Motors lifts 2024 profit forecast after strong Q14 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims to reach $3 trillion economy by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
Digital technologies play significant role in economic growth: Shaza5 hours ago
-
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs5 hours ago
-
SACM directs making technical institutes as skill imparting centres6 hours ago
-
General Motors lifts 2024 profit forecast after strong Q16 hours ago