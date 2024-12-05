Aurangzeb Reiterates Importance Of Inclusive Growth, Data Sharing
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday reemphasized the need for inclusive growth, highlighting the importance of bringing everyone into the mainstream to contribute constructively to the economy.
Speaking at the launch of ‘ESG Sustain Pakistan's premier Sustainability centric online platform’, the minister praised the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its efforts in promoting digitization and data sharing.
He noted that digital channels and avenues are the way forward, enabling the scaling up of initiatives and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability.
The minister said the ESG platform was aimed at encouraging companies and institutions to share their success stories and best practices.
This initiative is expected to serve as an equalizer, allowing all institutions, regardless of size, to showcase their achievements and learn from each other.
Aurangzeb reiterated the importance of private sector leadership in driving Pakistan's growth, with the government providing a policy framework and enabling environment. He emphasized that the government has no business being in business, citing the significant losses of around Rs6 trillion incurred by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over the past decade.
The minister also highlighted the need to address Pakistan's two existential problems including population growth and climate change.
He emphasized the importance of promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, leveraging digitization and data sharing to drive progress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Business
-
PTI’s protest affecting economy, business community of KP: SCCI chief1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes on $100 bln export target as economy stabilizes12 hours ago
-
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization14 hours ago
-
Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 513 hours ago
-
Rwanda High Commissioner meets Commerce minister, new business horizons unveiled14 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister meets "American Business Council " delegation14 hours ago
-
Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel production in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OPF Boards14 hours ago