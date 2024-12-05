Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF programme

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful completion of the 37-month IMF programme, describing it as ‘Pakistan’s own programme’ of macro-economic reforms and structural adjustments funded and supported by the international lender

“The government of Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very clear that the trust and credibility we have regained over the last 14 months, must be maintained to lay the path for an inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said while talking to IMF’s new Resident Representative for Pakistan, Mahir Binici, who called on him here at the Finance Division.

The Secretary Finance was also present on the occasion, a news release said.

The minister extended a formal welcome to Mahir Binici on his assignment in Pakistan and assured him full support for carrying out his official responsibilities and a smooth day-to-day consultation with the government of Pakistan.

Mahir reciprocated the sentiment and committed himself to working closely with the government of Pakistan for ensuring a successful completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.