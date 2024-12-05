Open Menu

Aurangzeb Reiterates Pakistan’s Resolve To Successfully Complete 37-month IMF Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF programme

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful completion of the 37-month IMF programme, describing it as ‘Pakistan’s own programme’ of macro-economic reforms and structural adjustments funded and supported by the international lender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful completion of the 37-month IMF programme, describing it as ‘Pakistan’s own programme’ of macro-economic reforms and structural adjustments funded and supported by the international lender.

“The government of Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very clear that the trust and credibility we have regained over the last 14 months, must be maintained to lay the path for an inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said while talking to IMF’s new Resident Representative for Pakistan, Mahir Binici, who called on him here at the Finance Division.

The Secretary Finance was also present on the occasion, a news release said.

The minister extended a formal welcome to Mahir Binici on his assignment in Pakistan and assured him full support for carrying out his official responsibilities and a smooth day-to-day consultation with the government of Pakistan.

Mahir reciprocated the sentiment and committed himself to working closely with the government of Pakistan for ensuring a successful completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of coun ..

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 FIA Gujranwala busts Hawala-Hundi network

FIA Gujranwala busts Hawala-Hundi network

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pak ..

Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity’ for streng ..

2 minutes ago
 Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Force ..

Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Forces will never succeed: Formatio ..

2 minutes ago
 2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed

2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed

2 minutes ago
 Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari rememb ..

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered

7 minutes ago
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost u ..

Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of ..

Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..

12 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University ..

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..

7 minutes ago
 Officials decide to continue combing operations in ..

Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post ..

Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business