- Home
- Business
- News
- Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF programme
Aurangzeb Reiterates Pakistan’s Resolve To Successfully Complete 37-month IMF Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful completion of the 37-month IMF programme, describing it as ‘Pakistan’s own programme’ of macro-economic reforms and structural adjustments funded and supported by the international lender
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful completion of the 37-month IMF programme, describing it as ‘Pakistan’s own programme’ of macro-economic reforms and structural adjustments funded and supported by the international lender.
“The government of Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very clear that the trust and credibility we have regained over the last 14 months, must be maintained to lay the path for an inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said while talking to IMF’s new Resident Representative for Pakistan, Mahir Binici, who called on him here at the Finance Division.
The Secretary Finance was also present on the occasion, a news release said.
The minister extended a formal welcome to Mahir Binici on his assignment in Pakistan and assured him full support for carrying out his official responsibilities and a smooth day-to-day consultation with the government of Pakistan.
Mahir reciprocated the sentiment and committed himself to working closely with the government of Pakistan for ensuring a successful completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Recent Stories
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD
FIA Gujranwala busts Hawala-Hundi network
Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity’ for streng ..
Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Forces will never succeed: Formatio ..
2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed
Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan
Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..
Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..
More Stories From Business
-
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project Tranche-443 minutes ago
-
Iranian CG visits KP-BOIT to strengthen bilateral trade relations1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Pakistan ,Czech Republic discusses key strategies to boost economic cooperation2 hours ago
-
Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm40 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points40 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister reviews Ministry's performance to set vision for enhancing trade2 hours ago
-
Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises40 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by 500 per tola3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 pasia against dollar35 minutes ago
-
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan for Outstanding Rem ..4 hours ago
-
Wheat imports 100 % reduced during first 04 months of FY 2024-254 hours ago