Open Menu

Aurangzeb Reviews Progress Of PM’s Committee On IT Export Remittances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on IT Export Remittances, focused on reviewing the preliminary findings of the working group and formulating next steps to enhance the flow of IT export remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on IT Export Remittances, focused on reviewing the preliminary findings of the working group and formulating next steps to enhance the flow of IT export remittances.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary IT, Special Secretary IT, CEO Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), and senior officers from the Finance Division and IT Ministry, said a news release.

The minister appreciated the working group’s preliminary report and proposed expanding its scope by including representatives from the Pakistan Banking Association as well.

To streamline efforts, the committee decided to form two sub-working groups dedicated to Taxation and Banking, which will work towards resolving key barriers and simplifying remittance processes for IT exporters and freelancers.

He underscored that Currency stability has played a pivotal role in enhancing remittances and stressed the importance of policy continuity and consistency.

He emphasized the need to counter misconceptions about restrictions on companies’ financial operations, noting that there are no limitations on transferring money in or out of the country. Bridging this perception gap through targeted communication and awareness campaigns was highlighted as a priority.

The committee also discussed incentivizing IT companies based on their performance to encourage growth and competitiveness. Leveraging tools like the Roshan Digital Account and creating domestic payment solutions for global

remittance facilitation were reiterated as vital measures to empower IT professionals and freelancers.

Participants decided that the sub-working groups would submit a consolidated report in the next meeting, with the final comprehensive report to be presented to the prime minister by the end of March 2025.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the minister urged all stakeholders to work collectively, address challenges, and establish Pakistan as a leading player in the global IT export industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hub to become vital commercial center due to atten ..

Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..

2 minutes ago
 Task Force for Housing sector development holds se ..

Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting

2 minutes ago
 MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESC ..

MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..

2 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on ..

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

2 minutes ago
 ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

21 minutes ago
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

36 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

11 minutes ago
 Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business