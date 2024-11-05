Aurangzeb Reviews Progress On REMIT Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee on Tuesday to review the status and progress on the implementation of decisions taken by the Committee in its earlier meeting with regard to revenue mobilization, investment climate, trade and macro-economy.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott and senior leadership from key government ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Board of Investment, FBR and REMIT’s implementing partners – World Bank, GCSI and ASI, attended the meeting.
The Committee reviewed the work done by the stakeholders in different sectors of the economy, particularly revenue mobilisation, investment climate, macroeconomic governance, trade and climate change for the purpose of strengthening macroeconomic stability and improving conditions for high and sustained inclusive growth.
Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the overall progress of the Programme and called for a more proactive and dedicated approach on the part of different stakeholders for urgent implementation of final deliverables under the Programme.
The minister said he would personally oversee progress on completion of various activities, outputs and outcomes of the Programme to keep it on track.
