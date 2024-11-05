Open Menu

Aurangzeb Reviews Progress On REMIT Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee on Tuesday to review the status and progress on the implementation of decisions taken by the Committee in its earlier meeting with regard to revenue mobilization, investment climate, trade and macro-economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee on Tuesday to review the status and progress on the implementation of decisions taken by the Committee in its earlier meeting with regard to revenue mobilization, investment climate, trade and macro-economy.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott and senior leadership from key government ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Board of Investment, FBR and REMIT’s implementing partners – World Bank, GCSI and ASI, attended the meeting.

The Committee reviewed the work done by the stakeholders in different sectors of the economy, particularly revenue mobilisation, investment climate, macroeconomic governance, trade and climate change for the purpose of strengthening macroeconomic stability and improving conditions for high and sustained inclusive growth.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the overall progress of the Programme and called for a more proactive and dedicated approach on the part of different stakeholders for urgent implementation of final deliverables under the Programme.

The minister said he would personally oversee progress on completion of various activities, outputs and outcomes of the Programme to keep it on track.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Progress FBR Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial ..

80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agr ..

13 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to ..

Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lank ..

Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home

3 minutes ago
 Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

3 hours ago
US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

3 hours ago
 Stock markets rise, dollar pressured as US votes

Stock markets rise, dollar pressured as US votes

3 minutes ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

3 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
 Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business