Aurangzeb Terms Climate Change As Existential Threat For Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:19 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday singled out climate change as an existential threat facing Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday singled out climate change as an existential threat facing Pakistan.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, the minister made this statement while addressing the High-Level Dialogue of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) on the sidelines of the 2025 WBG/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington.
The Finance Minister said that Pakistan was the biggest proponent of the Loss & Damage Fund set up at COP28 through an agreement by 198 countries to assist particularly vulnerable developing countries in responding to economic and non-economic loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme weather events and slow onset events.
During his address, Aurangzeb underlined the urgency of operationalizing the Fund and the importance of integrity of the whole process with adequate checks and balances.
Emphasizing that simplicity and agility should be the guiding principles, the Finance Minister urged the need for speedy disbursements under the Fund unlike the experience of lease developed countries (LDCs) and the most vulnerable countries with the existing climate funds.
