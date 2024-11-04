- Home
- Business
- News
- Aurangzeb, TPG Capital delegation discuss investment opportunities to boost economic growth
Aurangzeb, TPG Capital Delegation Discuss Investment Opportunities To Boost Economic Growth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:48 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held a meeting with TPG Capital delegation led by Partner Jide Olanrewaju to explore investment opportunities, focusing on strengthening economic ties and boosting Pakistan growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held a meeting with TPG Capital delegation led by Partner Jide Olanrewaju to explore investment opportunities, focusing on strengthening economic ties and boosting Pakistan growth.
The minister highlighted the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s economic indicators and pointed out the notable decline in the current account deficit, which reflects improved economic stability, said a news release.
He also emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting exports through diversification strategies, adding that the recent efforts have resulted in a marked increase in export performance.
Furthermore, he announced that inflation has decreased to single-digit levels, a testament to the government’s effective economic management.
In line with the government’s vision for sustainable economic growth, the minister discussed the ongoing structural reforms aimed at enhancing market conditions and creating a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investments. These reforms are pivotal in attracting capital and fostering investor confidence in Pakistan’s economic landscape.
Meanwhile, Jide Olanrewaju expressed keen interest in enhancing investments in climate transition infrastructure. He underscored the importance of attracting more capital to support sustainable development initiatives within the country.
This aligns with the global shift towards greener investments and highlights TPG’s commitment to responsible investing.
The minister also informed the delegation about the recently agreed upon ten-year partnership framework with the World Bank.
This strategic partnership aims to facilitate various projects that are expected to significantly contribute to the country’s economic development.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaborate on investment initiatives that align with Pakistan’s economic goals and sustainable development objectives.
Minister Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s openness to engaging with international investors and emphasized the vital role that partnerships with organizations like TPG Capital play in driving economic progress.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Business
-
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar31 minutes ago
-
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem ..3 minutes ago
-
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies9 minutes ago
-
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges15 minutes ago
-
SBP reduces policy rate by 250 bps to 15 %2 minutes ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates upgraded lab at GCT6 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI keen to transform Pakistan's industrial economy5 minutes ago
-
Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman says economic indicators improving5 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved4 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,078 points5 hours ago
-
SCCI, PSATAF agree for joint initiatives to attract foreign investment5 hours ago