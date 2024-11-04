Aurangzeb, TPG Capital delegation discuss investment opportunities to boost economic growth

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held a meeting with TPG Capital delegation led by Partner Jide Olanrewaju to explore investment opportunities, focusing on strengthening economic ties and boosting Pakistan growth

The minister highlighted the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s economic indicators and pointed out the notable decline in the current account deficit, which reflects improved economic stability, said a news release.

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting exports through diversification strategies, adding that the recent efforts have resulted in a marked increase in export performance.

Furthermore, he announced that inflation has decreased to single-digit levels, a testament to the government’s effective economic management.

In line with the government’s vision for sustainable economic growth, the minister discussed the ongoing structural reforms aimed at enhancing market conditions and creating a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investments. These reforms are pivotal in attracting capital and fostering investor confidence in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Meanwhile, Jide Olanrewaju expressed keen interest in enhancing investments in climate transition infrastructure. He underscored the importance of attracting more capital to support sustainable development initiatives within the country.

This aligns with the global shift towards greener investments and highlights TPG’s commitment to responsible investing.

The minister also informed the delegation about the recently agreed upon ten-year partnership framework with the World Bank.

This strategic partnership aims to facilitate various projects that are expected to significantly contribute to the country’s economic development.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaborate on investment initiatives that align with Pakistan’s economic goals and sustainable development objectives.

Minister Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s openness to engaging with international investors and emphasized the vital role that partnerships with organizations like TPG Capital play in driving economic progress.