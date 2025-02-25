Open Menu

Aurangzeb Underlines Significance Of A Well-regulated Digital Asset Framework

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasized the importance of a well-regulated digital asset framework, aligning Pakistan with international best practices and complying with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasized the importance of a well-regulated digital asset framework, aligning Pakistan with international best practices and complying with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines.

While chairing a high-level meeting on digital assets, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to exploring digital assets and integrating block-chain technology as part of its broader strategy to modernize the financial sector, said a news release.

The meeting was attended by foreign delegates, including President Trump’s Advisors for Digital Assets, Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance and Secretary IT & Telecom attended the meeting.

Participants discussed the global evolution of crypto currency, its increasing adoption, and the regulatory frameworks being implemented internationally, in line with U.S. government policies. The deliberations focused on financial security, risk mitigation, and the potential impact of digital assets on Pakistan’s economy.

Discussions also included the tokenization of key infrastructure and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) assets, allowing for increased liquidity, broader investor participation, and greater efficiency in capital markets.

It was noted that various stakeholders, including foreign and domestic investors, have already developed product-ready digital asset solutions that could be explored within a regulatory sandbox.

Pakistan currently has over 20 million active users in the digital asset market who face significant challenges, including high transaction fees.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to regulating and encouraging this industry by adopting appropriate frameworks, laws, and incentives to ensure transparency and facilitate digital business growth.

He directed relevant stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive framework that ensures security, transparency, regulatory compliance, and economic viability while safeguarding against financial crimes and illicit activities.

He also stressed the need for a balanced approach—one that encourages innovation and investment in digital assets while maintaining strict regulatory oversight in line with international standards.

To enhance this initiative, the government would consider establishing a National Crypto Council, which will serve as a dedicated advisory body comprising key government representatives, regulatory authorities, and industry experts.

This Crypto Council would oversee policy development, address regulatory challenges, and ensure that Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem evolves in a secure, compliant, and sustainable manner.

The Council would also collaborate with friendly countries to develop standardized frameworks for international digital economic engagement.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on adopting a cautious yet forward-looking approach, ensuring that future developments in the digital asset space align with national interests, FATF guidelines, and global financial standards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regula ..

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework

2 minutes ago
 Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic coop ..

Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..

6 minutes ago
 CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commer ..

CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction

3 minutes ago
 KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate a ..

KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benaz ..

Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card

3 minutes ago
 CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy

CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy

16 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo

3 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

21 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

38 minutes ago
 NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

21 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

21 minutes ago
 Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season open ..

Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business