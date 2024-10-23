Open Menu

Aurangzeb Urges IMF To Embed Social Protection Measures In Lending Frameworks

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday emphasized the need for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to embed social protection measures in its lending frameworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday emphasized the need for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to embed social protection measures in its lending frameworks.

According to press release the minister stated this during his intervention at the meeting of Managing Director of the IMF with Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and Heads of Regional Financial Institutions of the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

He urged the Fund to focus on enhancing climate resilience financing and to continue expanding debt relief and concessional financing mechanisms to support vulnerable nations.

He welcomed the incorporation of emerging challenges such as climate-related risks, domestic public debt, and complex debt restructuring scenarios in the review of the Low-Income Countries Debt Sustainability Framework (LIC-DSF).

Meanwhile, the minister attended a roundtable with institutional investors organized by Jefferies International. He briefed the investors on the positive economic indicators of Pakistan, driven by the successful Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

He highlighted reforms aimed at increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio, reducing energy sector losses, improving the governance and management of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), accelerating privatization, and containing expenditures by right-sizing the federal government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan IMF Bank Middle East Government

Recent Stories

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

28 seconds ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

30 seconds ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

9 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..

29 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

33 minutes ago
 Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

45 minutes ago
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

45 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

49 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

49 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

49 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

56 minutes ago
 Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business