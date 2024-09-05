Open Menu

Aurangzeb Urges PCICL To Foster Joint Ventures, Enhance Support For Chinese Companies In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Aurangzeb urges PCICL to foster joint ventures, enhance support for Chinese companies in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday met with the leadership of Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) to discuss boosting Chinese investment in Pakistan, with a focus on joint ventures and expanding exports of Pakistan-based Chinese firms.

Among others, the meeting was attended by PCICL Chairman Sun Bo, Managing Director Hassan Raza, senior officials from the Finance Division and the company, a news release said.

During the discussion, the minister said PCICL was an important partner for Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

In the CPEC phase 2, he said, development and growth of industry and relocation of businesses were going to be the priority areas.

In such a scenario, Aurangzeb said it was imperative for PCICL to reposition itself with a clear view of the target market and play the role of an anchor in identifying areas for joint ventures and SMEs, providing advisory and support in financing to boost investment and trade flows,.

Sun Bo and Hassan Raza briefed the minister on PCICL’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-China trade and investment, pledging continued support.

The PCICL chairman thanked the minister and appreciated his comments and concerns about the role of PCICL in promoting investment and joint ventures between both countries. “We would do our best to serve the Pakistan economy,” he added.

The finance minister also reassured Chinese investors of their security, underscoring the importance of their contributions to Pakistan’s economic progress, reiterating the government’s commitment to promote a business and investment friendly environment in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Company CPEC Progress Bo Market From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

3 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

5 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

6 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business