Aurangzeb urges PCICL to foster joint ventures, enhance support for Chinese companies in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday met with the leadership of Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) to discuss boosting Chinese investment in Pakistan, with a focus on joint ventures and expanding exports of Pakistan-based Chinese firms.

Among others, the meeting was attended by PCICL Chairman Sun Bo, Managing Director Hassan Raza, senior officials from the Finance Division and the company, a news release said.

During the discussion, the minister said PCICL was an important partner for Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

In the CPEC phase 2, he said, development and growth of industry and relocation of businesses were going to be the priority areas.

In such a scenario, Aurangzeb said it was imperative for PCICL to reposition itself with a clear view of the target market and play the role of an anchor in identifying areas for joint ventures and SMEs, providing advisory and support in financing to boost investment and trade flows,.

Sun Bo and Hassan Raza briefed the minister on PCICL’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-China trade and investment, pledging continued support.

The PCICL chairman thanked the minister and appreciated his comments and concerns about the role of PCICL in promoting investment and joint ventures between both countries. “We would do our best to serve the Pakistan economy,” he added.

The finance minister also reassured Chinese investors of their security, underscoring the importance of their contributions to Pakistan’s economic progress, reiterating the government’s commitment to promote a business and investment friendly environment in the country.