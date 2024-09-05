- Home
- Business
- Aurangzeb urges PCICL to foster joint ventures, enhance support for Chinese companies in Pakistan
Aurangzeb Urges PCICL To Foster Joint Ventures, Enhance Support For Chinese Companies In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday met with the leadership of Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) to discuss boosting Chinese investment in Pakistan, with a focus on joint ventures and expanding exports of Pakistan-based Chinese firms.
Among others, the meeting was attended by PCICL Chairman Sun Bo, Managing Director Hassan Raza, senior officials from the Finance Division and the company, a news release said.
During the discussion, the minister said PCICL was an important partner for Pakistan’s economic growth and development.
In the CPEC phase 2, he said, development and growth of industry and relocation of businesses were going to be the priority areas.
In such a scenario, Aurangzeb said it was imperative for PCICL to reposition itself with a clear view of the target market and play the role of an anchor in identifying areas for joint ventures and SMEs, providing advisory and support in financing to boost investment and trade flows,.
Sun Bo and Hassan Raza briefed the minister on PCICL’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan-China trade and investment, pledging continued support.
The PCICL chairman thanked the minister and appreciated his comments and concerns about the role of PCICL in promoting investment and joint ventures between both countries. “We would do our best to serve the Pakistan economy,” he added.
The finance minister also reassured Chinese investors of their security, underscoring the importance of their contributions to Pakistan’s economic progress, reiterating the government’s commitment to promote a business and investment friendly environment in the country.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI organises 3rd Seerat-un-Nabi Conference18 minutes ago
-
Funds allocated for promotion of pulses cultivation: Dr Khalid Hussain38 minutes ago
-
Job cuts in US jump 193% in August, hiring falls to lowest since 200548 minutes ago
-
Canadian businesses' research and development hit record $30.4B58 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb for optimizing Pakistan-Oman investment, trade flows2 hours ago
-
Ahsan for adopting best pay scales to promote higher education2 hours ago
-
Chinese automaker FAW Jiefang posts record overseas sales in Jan-Aug2 hours ago
-
Pak,Tajikistan parliamentary friendship group holds briefing session2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish2 hours ago
-
Ahsan stresses collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable economic goals3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs2,000 to Rs.262,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
SCCI for simplifying business visa, exchange of delegations to enhance Pak-US trade3 hours ago