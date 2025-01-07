Aurangzeb vows to complete rightsizing of 43 ministries by June-end; 150,000 vacant posts abolished

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed confidence in completing the rightsizing of 43 ministries and their 400 attached departments by June 30 of the current fiscal year to reduce expenditures and improve efficiency of the government.
“During course of this fiscal year, before June 30, all of this process will be done, All 42 ministries, (As CAD has already been abolished) and their attached departments, their recommendations and implementation (will be done),” the mister said at a press conference while sharing the six-month performance of the High-powered Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government.
The minister was accompanied by Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani and Ambassador at Large Dr Salman Ahmad, who is heading the Implementation Committee.
Briefing the journalists, the minister said, 60% vacant regular posts (that have not come in payroll), which stood at 150,000, would be abolished or declared as dying posts, creating a real a real financial impact. “All is being done after proper ratification from the federal cabinet.
The committee, he said, also decided to outsource general non-course services including cleaning, plumbing and gardening to bring efficiency, adding the number of contingency posts would also be reduced.
He said, it has also been decided that the ministry of finance would have live visibility on the cash balances of the all government entities. “It cannot happen that at one side we are borrowing and on other government departments have idle cash balances.” However, he added, it has nothing to do with people, but to improve efficiency, adding it was being implemented in all ministries.
He said, under Wave-1, six ministries including Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON; Information Technology and Telecom; Industries and Production; National Health Services Regulations and Coordination; Capital Development Authority (CAD) were processed.
The minister said the committee has decided to merge Ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) whereas CAD was abolished, adding there were 80 entities associated with these ministries, theses have now been reduced to 40.
