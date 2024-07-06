Aurgangzeb for looking budget in broader perspective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that

the government will address concerns and reservations of the businessmen and industrialists

over the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25, however, this budget should be looked

at in a broader perspective.

He added that efforts were also being put in place to take the tax to GDP ratio up to 13 per cent in

the next two to three years, asserting that foreign exchange reserves have surpassed the figure

of nine billion Dollars.

He stated this while talking to the business community in an interactive session organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here at its regional office.

Minister of State for Finance Revenue and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik, former caretaker federal minister Dr Gohar Ejaz, and FPCCI Acting President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon also spoke on the occasion.

During the session, the business leaders apprised the finance minister about their concerns over the budget as well as possible solutions to their problems.

The finance minister said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where the term 'non-filers' is invented, adding that unfortunately, people do not trust in the FBR (Federal board of Revenue) and there is a dire need to change its image by take immediate and concrete measures to dispel this impression for which restructuring of the FBR is eminent. He mentioned that FBR is digitizing its system to eliminate human intervention, besides grasping the system's leakages.

He said there was a possibility of a gradual decrease in the policy rate in the current year, adding that efforts were being made to solve problems of the private sector, while recommendations of businessmen regarding the budget would also be reviewed, however, every one would have to think of Pakistan. He said the measures taken by the caretaker government had greatly helped the new government.

"We will work together with the FPCCI Research Cell to determine what needs to be done on the export side and how to run the industry," he said.

The finance minister said that financing for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) had been increased in the budget 2024-25. He was of the view that until the issues of distribution companies were not resolved, electricity prices will continue to rise. Foreign investors were as important as local investors and we will definitely consider the difficulties faced by traders in the budget, he assured.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Finance and Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik said: "We have presented the budget in extraordinary circumstances. We assure the business community that as soon as fiscal space is created, we will provide relief to the business community. Once the country is put back on track, everyone will be provided relief."

He said that 4.5 milion new taxpayers had been identified and their assessment was going on in the FBR, asserting that due to government efforts, inflation has reduced from 40 to 12 per cent.