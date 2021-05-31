- Home
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:50 PM
YELABUGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Batch production of Russia's luxury cars Aurus will strengthen the country's presence in the international market and help boost the high-tech export, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Batch production of the Aurus Senat convertibles was launched at a factory in Tatarstan's town of Yelabuga.
The producer earlier said that the cost of a car in the basic configuration would total 18 million rubles ($245,160).
"We expect that the batch production of Aurus cars will strengthen Russian cars' presence in the international market and will serve as an opportunity to increase the export of high-tech products," Putin said at the production launch ceremony.
In 2022, Aurus production localization will grow to 80 percent from the current 53 percent, the Russian president assured.