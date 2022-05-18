UrduPoint.com

Aussie Gov't Proposes Scheme To Allow First-homebuyers To Dip Into Retirement Savings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 02:18 PM

The Australian government has proposed a scheme to allow first-homebuyers to dip into retirement savings to purchase property, but experts have expressed split views about the policy's effectiveness at helping young Aussies purchase their first home

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Australian government has proposed a scheme to allow first-homebuyers to dip into retirement savings to purchase property, but experts have expressed split views about the policy's effectiveness at helping young Aussies purchase their first home.

The policy came amid the final days of the ongoing Federal election campaign, in which housing affordability has become a center point of leaders' campaigns.

In recent years house prices across the nation have skyrocketed, and the median house price in Sydney reached 1.4 million Australian Dollars (about 1 million U.S. dollars) in February, putting the prospect of buying a home for young Australians further out of reach.

A 2021 survey conducted by Australia's national broadcaster, ABC news, showed that 65 percent of young Aussies surveyed did not believe that owning a home was a possibility.

In response, the current government announced a "Super Home Buyer Scheme" that would allow first-home buyers to withdraw up to 40 percent of their Superannuation, or Super, balance up to 50,000 Australian dollars (about 35,000 U.S. dollars), which normally can only be accessed after retirement.

Managing director of the Australian housing research institute, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI), Dr. Michael Fotheringham told Xinhua on Wednesday the plan was "extremely dangerous.""It sets retirement income policy in direct competition with housing policy; 'choose between the house now and a viable retirement'," said Fotheringham.

