Aussie state to offer free training for women in trade industries

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :An innovative training scheme has been launched in Australia to encourage young women to join the building and trade industries.

The Built For Women scheme in the state of New South Wales (NSW) is offering 3,000 free training places for women aged from 16 to 24, in an array of sectors including construction, manufacturing, engineering, transport and logistics.

At present, there is a huge gender gap in the state's trade industries with more than 90 percent of learners being male.

In announcing the scheme on Tuesday, NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary education Geoff Lee said the government was investing 107 billion Australian Dollars (about 83.

4 billion U.S. dollars) in infrastructure, which is creating job opportunities.

"Growing housing developments, new road and infrastructure upgrades as well as the new Western Sydney airport are creating skills demands in manufacturing, engineering and transport and logistics," Lee said.

"This provides an opportunity for women to increase their skills and participation in the industry."