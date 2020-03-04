Aussie supermarkets take steps to prevent COVID-19 panic buying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :With a jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, many residents have been filling their cupboards with essential items for the event of a widespread outbreak.

Surprisingly, one of the most desirable items to emerge from the purchasing spree is toilet paper -- forcing the country's largest supermarket to place a limit on the amount that can be purchased at one time.

As of Wednesday, Woolworths introduced a four pack per-transaction limit, applying both to in-store and online purchases.

"Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to the products," a company spokesperson told Xinhua on Wednesday.

To many people's amusement, the item has become so highly sought after that video emerged of shoppers in one area shoving past each other to grab bags of the precious white tissue.

Other long life items such as pasta, flour, canned goods and over the counter medicines have also been cleared out from some shops.

"Our teams are continuing to work hard on restocking stores with extra deliveries of long-life food and household staples from our distribution centres," the spokesperson said.

However, both officials and supermarket representatives have assured the public that there is no shortage of goods and that stockpiling is not necessary.

Much of the panicked buying has taken place in Sydney, where this week health officials revealed three person-to person transmissions of the disease, the first on Australian soil.