Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US Military To Remain World's Strongest

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 10:07 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the Pentagon's proposed $842 billion budget for 2024 will allow the United States to the world's strongest military power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the Pentagon's proposed $842 billion budget for 2024 will allow the United States to the world's strongest military power.

"We're investing in over the horizon counterterrorism capabilities, as well. This budget also invests in improving our readiness and resilience in the face of climate change, and other 21st century threats that don't care about borders. Mr. Chairman, we're going to remain the strongest military in the world. And that's because we have the best team in the world," Austin said while addressing a Department of Defense House Hearing on its 2024 budget.

Austin said the budget represents at 3.2% increase over the 2023 fiscal year, and will help address key priorities and ensure the safety of the US.

Moreover, the budget makes clear China represents Washington's most pacing challenge, he added.

The Pentagon in a statement on March 13 said the fiscal year 2024 budget includes $9.

1 billion in support of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI), a 40 percent increase.

Austin also said $61 billion will be used to maintain US air superiority, notably by funding the new FY-21 strategic bombers project.

The budget calls for investing $48 billion to improve the country's sea power by commissioning nine battle force ships, two Virginia and one Columbia class, attack and ballistic missile submarines, Austin said.

The budget will also allocate $11 billion to be invested in long range weaponry such as hypersonic missiles, and the modernization of the US nuclear triad, while $33.3 billion have been requested to improve Space Command and Control, Austin continued.

The Pentagon said it is also requesting new multi-year procurement authorities, planning to invest $30 billion in the US military industrial base, aiming to increase the production of ammunition.

