Australia Allocates $60Mln to Create Strategic Fuel Reserve in US Amid Market Volatility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Australia has allocated 94 million Australian Dollars ($59.4 million) to set up a strategic fuel reserve on the US territory amid falling crude prices, Energy Minister Angus Taylor announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the price of WTI front-month futures became negative for the first time in history, collapsing by the end of trading by 300 percent to minus $37.63 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of June futures for WTI crude dropped on Tuesday by 43.4 percent to $11.57 per barrel, falling as low as $6.55 per barrel during the session.

"I can announce today that the Australian government has made an initial allocation of $94 million to begin building a strategic fuel reserve. Initially, that reserve will be held in the United States where there is spare storage. We have full storages here, in Australia but in time, we are exploring opportunities with the industry to establish local storage," Taylor said at a briefing aired on national media.

The reserve is created to ensure that the country has enough fuel in case of any disruptions that might slow down fuel supply, the minister added.