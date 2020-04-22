UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Allocates $60Mln To Create Strategic Fuel Reserve In US Amid Market Volatility

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:24 PM

Australia Allocates $60Mln to Create Strategic Fuel Reserve in US Amid Market Volatility

Australia has allocated 94 million Australian dollars ($59.4 million) to set up a strategic fuel reserve on the US territory amid falling crude prices, Energy Minister Angus Taylor announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Australia has allocated 94 million Australian Dollars ($59.4 million) to set up a strategic fuel reserve on the US territory amid falling crude prices, Energy Minister Angus Taylor announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the price of WTI front-month futures became negative for the first time in history, collapsing by the end of trading by 300 percent to minus $37.63 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of June futures for WTI crude dropped on Tuesday by 43.4 percent to $11.57 per barrel, falling as low as $6.55 per barrel during the session.

"I can announce today that the Australian government has made an initial allocation of $94 million to begin building a strategic fuel reserve. Initially, that reserve will be held in the United States where there is spare storage. We have full storages here, in Australia but in time, we are exploring opportunities with the industry to establish local storage," Taylor said at a briefing aired on national media.

The reserve is created to ensure that the country has enough fuel in case of any disruptions that might slow down fuel supply, the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Price United States June Media Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Police held 11 kite sellers, kite flyer ..

24 seconds ago

320 new cases of coronavirus detected in Sindh dur ..

25 seconds ago

13 vehicles allocated for conducting chlorination ..

27 seconds ago

Turkey Neutralized 112 Kurdish PKK Members in One ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves four additional labs for ..

6 minutes ago

Federal, provincial governments to jointly fight a ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.