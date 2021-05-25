Australia approves two mango treatment facilities for Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Australian authorities have approved two mango treatment facilities for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Australian authorities have approved two mango treatment facilities for Pakistan.

"I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of Mangoes from Pakistan", he said this on his official twitter account.

Razak Dawood said this has been done just in time for the mango season.

"I congratulate the two companies for this achievement and commend the facilitation provided by our Consul General Trader Muhammad at Sydney in this regard", he said.

