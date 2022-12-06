Australia Bans Wage Secrecy to Address Nearly 23% Gender Pay Gap - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A law banning pay confidentiality clauses has been passed in Australia as part of the Labor government's reforms under the banner "Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill," media reported on Tuesday.

The reforms are aimed at eliminating wage disparities between men and women, the Australian broadcaster SBS reported.

Currently, the gender pay gap in the country is estimated at 22.8%. Australian authorities believe that eliminating the secrecy of wages data will improve transparency and reduce gender pay discrimination, according to the report.

The broadcaster noted that the difference can now be discussed with supervisors without fear of repercussions.