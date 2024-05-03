Open Menu

Australia Commits 323 Million USD For ADB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Australia commits 323 million USD for ADB

The Australian government has announced about 323 million U.S. dollars in funding for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Australian government has announced about 323 million U.S. dollars in funding for the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Penny Wong, the minister for Foreign Affairs, and Pat Conroy, the minister for International Development and the Pacific, on Friday committed 492 million Australian dollars (about 323 million U.S. dollars) to the ADB's 2025-28 pledging round for the Asian Development Fund.

It marks an increase from the 423 million Australian dollars (about 278 million U.S. dollars) committed by the Australian government for the previous 2021-24 replenishment.

Wong and Conroy said in a joint statement that Australia's funding would help with the construction of climate resilient hospitals and education facilities.

"Australia's contributions to the Asian Development Fund will assist countries in our region to meet their most pressing needs," Wong said.

