Open Menu

Australia Cuts Interest Rate For 1st Time Since 2020

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Australia cuts interest rate for 1st time since 2020

The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.1% on Tuesday, marking the first rate cut since November 2020

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.1% on Tuesday, marking the first rate cut since November 2020.

The bank began to increase the rate in May 2020 from 0.1% to 4.35% gradually till November 2023 and kept the rate constant for the last nine meetings.

"Inflation has fallen substantially since the peak in 2022, as higher interest rates have been working to bring aggregate demand and supply closer towards balance," the bank said.

"However, upside risks remain. Some recent labour market data have been unexpectedly strong, suggesting that the labour market may be somewhat tighter than previously thought," it added.

The bank underlined that there are notable uncertainties about the outlook for domestic economic activity and inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with m ..

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirat ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists

6 minutes ago
 FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary coo ..

FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

6 minutes ago
 SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibit ..

SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dis ..

Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute

6 minutes ago
 Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Division ..

Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio

6 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacob ..

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad

6 minutes ago
 Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores ..

Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities

6 minutes ago
 World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela D ..

World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam

6 minutes ago
 Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, di ..

Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..

6 minutes ago
 Bill proposed strict punishments for drug traffick ..

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business