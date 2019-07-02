UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Cuts Interest Rates Further

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Australia cuts interest rates further

Australia's central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing for the second-straight month, bringing interest rates to a new historic low

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Australia's central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing for the second-straight month, bringing interest rates to a new historic low.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced it had cut rates by another 25 basis points to one percent after a regular policy meeting.

The bank is battling to extend a record 28-year-run without a recession against increasing headwinds -- including low wages and a housing slump.

Last month it cut rates for the first time in three years, but with growing concern about the economy RBA officials believed further action was warranted.

"This easing of monetary policy will support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target," governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

The move comes as central banks around the world shift to a more accommodative footing as the global economy stutters in the face of trade uncertainty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Australia Bank (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Heavy taxes imposed on vehicles with new fiscal ye ..

31 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial rem ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Press: Largest FNC election yet will give more ..

1 hour ago

FBISE announces SSC Part-II result

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.