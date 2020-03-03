UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Cuts Rates To Record Low On Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Australia cuts rates to record low on virus fears

Australia's central bank on Tuesday slashed interest rates to a record low on fears the deadly coronavirus outbreak could push the country into recession

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Australia's central bank on Tuesday slashed interest rates to a record low on fears the deadly coronavirus outbreak could push the country into recession.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it had lowered rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.50 percent in an effort to offset the impact of COVID-19.

The announcement came as other institutions, such as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, indicated they were willing to take action to mitigate the economic pressure of the outbreak.

Bank Governor Philip Lowe said global economic growth was expected to be lower in the first half of 2020 because of the novel coronavirus, while it was also having a "significant effect" on the domestic economy.

Australia's education and travel sectors, which are heavily reliant on China -- where it started -- have been particularly hard hit and surrounding uncertainty is also likely to impact spending.

"Given the evolving situation, it is difficult to predict how large and long-lasting the effect will be," Lowe said in a statement.

"Once the coronavirus is contained, the Australian economy is expected to return to an improving trend."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Australia Education China Bank 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

10 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

7 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

7 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

12 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

8 minutes ago

Australia cuts rates to record low on virus fears

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.