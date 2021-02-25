Australia HC for enhanced trade relations with Pakiatan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):Auatralia High Commissioner in Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, on Thursday underlined the need for improving trade ties between business communities of Australia and Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony hosted in his honour at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he said that Australian scientists were working closely with Pakistani scientists.

He said that trade representatives in Islamabad and Sydney High Commissions can play a role in building ties between the two countries' business communities. Dr. Shaw identified enormous potential in South Punjab livestock sector and said that investors from two countries can benefit from it.

He said, Multan was one of the oldest cities in history and he found people here hospitable. He also heaped praise on Multani mango saying that the fruit is loved all over the world including Australia.

Australian High Commissioner Geoffrey Shaw said that the secret of development of a prosperous country like Australia was open free trade.

He added that people can be attracted to businesses by reducing tariffs. He sais that People from Australia want to invest in Pakistan. He said that16,000 Pakistani students were studying in Australian universities.

MCCI President Khawaja Salahuddin said that South Punjab has become geographically very important by virtue of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that Multan was the business and trade hub of southern Punjab and business opportunities existed here can be instrumental in improving trade relations between the two countries.

Quoting a World Bank report, he said, Multan is a hot topic for investment in Pakistan due to ease of doing business and the enormous potential of inveatment in various sectors.

Former President of the Chamber Khawaja Usman, Mian Rashid Iqbal and President of the Women's Chamber Navaira Fahad presented various proposals on the occasion. Senior Vice President Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Vice President Mian Shafi Anees, Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and Sheikh Faisal Saeed were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with president DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi, Dr. Shaw said that Australia and Pakistan have the potential for enhancing bilateral trade through joint ventures and Australian investors were keen to invest in Pakistan.

He said, Pakistan was heading towards prosperity and strong economy.

Australian envoy also visited Rumi Fabrics and lauded the textile products prepared there.

He said that Australia want to see Pakistan economically strong and prosperous. More than 50,000 Pakistanis living permanently in Australia. Australia want to help Pakistan to increase its national cotton production, Mr. Shaw said.