UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Reveals 10-year Plan To Transform Manufacturing Industry

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:58 AM

Australia reveals 10-year plan to transform manufacturing industry

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released a 10-year plan to develop its manufacturing industry

CANBERRA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released a 10-year plan to develop its manufacturing industry.

Morrison said on Thursday that the 1.5 billion Australian Dollar (1.1 billion U.S. dollar) Modern Manufacturing Initiative would secure vital supply chains.

Under the plan the country's existing mineral and resources sector will be leveraged to manufacture new technologies including renewable energy systems, electric vehicles and mobile phones.

Businesses will be given grants worth up to 20 million Australian Dollars (15.5 million U.S. dollars) to scale-up their manufacturing and commercialize products.

Morrison said that the initiative would help translate Australia's natural resources into valuable products.

"Our Modern Manufacturing Initiative will help position Australia as not just a global leader in the resources sector but also in the manufacturing of the technology used, as well as turning the raw materials into value-added products," he said.

The government has previously identified manufacturing as an industry that can lead Australia's recovery from the coronavirus economic crisis.

Karen Andrews, the minister for industry, science and technology, said that under the initiative the government would support businesses to "turn innovative ideas into high-value products.""Opportunities outlined in the road map include turning critical minerals into high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that makes mining more efficient and safe," she said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Australia Dollar Mobile Vehicles Road Lead From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three People Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries in ..

35 seconds ago

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falseh ..

4 minutes ago

21.8m saplings to be planted in South Punjab: Sec ..

4 minutes ago

UK to fund study on 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

4 minutes ago

National Assembly session prorogued sine die

4 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,156,923

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.