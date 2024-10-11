Open Menu

Australia To Provide AUD. 3 Million For Water Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Australia to provide AUD. 3 million for water project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Australia will provide AUD. 3 million to Pakistan for ‘Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation in Pakistan’ project which is to be completed in a period of five years (by 2029).

After the approval by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, Secretary EAD, Dr. Kazim Niaz signed a Memorandum of Subsidiary Agreement on the project with Chief Executive of the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), Prof. Wendy Umberger here Friday.

According to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), it is a research project aiming to help improve canal water reliability through improved water allocation decisions and practices in Pakistan by updating the Water Apportionment Accord Tool to include mid-season planning and operations, exploring on-farm water storage options.

All this is aimed at achieving climate resilience, adaptive management, and equitable water use for better social and economic outcomes for farming communities, the press release added.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs thanked the Australian government for extending its continuous support to the government of Pakistan in its efforts towards development of agricultural sector of the country.

