Australia To Spend Over $7B To Double Size Of Its Naval Fleet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Amid an armed race in Asia-Pacific, Australia on Tuesday announced its plan to double the size of its fleet of major warships and modernize its navy with further spending of over $7 billion.
In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the country will get 26 major surface combatant ships, including three Hobart class air warfare destroyers with upgraded air defense and strike capabilities.
"Navy’s future fleet will be integral to ensure the safety and security of our sea lines of communication and maritime trade, through operations in our immediate region. This fleet will constitute the largest number of surface combatants since World War II," it said.
The Australian navy will also get six Hunter class frigates, 11 new general purpose frigates, and six new Large Optionally Crewed Surface Vessels under the new plan.
"Our strategic circumstances require a larger and more lethal surface combatant fleet, complemented by a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet," said the ministry.
Commenting on the new plan, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles said his country's modern society and economy rely on access to the high sea trade routes for their imports and exports.
“The enhanced lethality surface combatant fleet will ensure the Navy is optimised for operations in our current and future environment, underpinned by the meticulous assessment conducted by the Independent Analysis Team," said Marles.
To implement the new plan, the government will spend AUD $11.1 billion ($7.3 billion) over the next decade for accelerated delivery of the navy’s future surface combatant fleet and to expand Australia’s shipbuilding industry.
The latest announcement came after Canberra announced a major restructuring of its military to make it more prepared for combat in the region in September last year.
Earlier, the Australian government also commissioned an "independent review" of its intelligence agencies to check the spy agencies’ ability to serve the country.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks close lower5 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open5 minutes ago
-
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt8 minutes ago
-
Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3 bn15 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates15 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes15 minutes ago
-
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit52 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher5 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings14 hours ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 9817 hours ago