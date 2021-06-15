UrduPoint.com
Australia-UK Trade Issues 'resolved', Paving Way For FTA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:38 PM

Thorny issues blocking a landmark free trade deal between Australia and post-Brexit Britain have been "resolved", an official in Canberra said Tuesday, adding that a formal announcement would come later in the day

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Thorny issues blocking a landmark free trade deal between Australia and post-Brexit Britain have been "resolved", an official in Canberra said Tuesday, adding that a formal announcement would come later in the day.

"Both Prime Ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the FTA," a government spokesperson told AFP.

The in-principle agreement heralds Britain's first trade deal since leaving the European Union and is a symbolic political victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Since the UK left the European Union in 2020 there have been lingering questions about the ability of Johnson's government to open new markets for British goods and services.

A deal with Australia -- Britain's former colony on the other side of the world -- is seen as low hanging fruit ahead of more difficult free trade talks with the United States and major economic powers.

"Both PMs will make a formal announcement on Tuesday morning in London and release further information," the Australian source said.

It was not immediately clear what compromise had been reached over the vexed issue of tariff-free access for Australian agricultural exporters, which British farmers have warned will severely damage domestic producers.

