Australian Banknote To Feature New Design

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Australian banknote to feature new design

Australia's central bank has announced the country's head of state, King Charles III, will not feature on the new five-dollar banknote

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Australia's central bank has announced the country's head of state, King Charles III, will not feature on the new five-dollar banknote.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Thursday revealed the new design of the $5 note, featuring a design that "honours the culture and history of the First Australians.

" It comes after a review of the design following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose portrait had featured on the note.

The RBA said the decision follows consultation with the Australian Government, which supports this change.

The other side of the polymer note will continue to feature an image of the Australian Parliament.

"The bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote," the RBA said in a statement.

