Australian central bank lifts cash rate to 4.1 pct as high inflation bites

SYDNEY, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.10 percent, with the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances also up by 25 basis points to 4 percent.

This marked the fourth rate hike so far this year and also the 12th jump since the central bank started tightening the money policy from a record low of 0.1 percent in May last year.

After a meeting of the Bank Board held on Tuesday, RBA governor Philip Lowe said in a statement that inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but 7 percent is still too high and it will be some time before the Consumer Price Index return to its 2-3 percent target range.