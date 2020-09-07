UrduPoint.com
Australian Company Keen To Invest In Pakistan's Renewable Energy Sector

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Chairman of Australian company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Andrew Forrest, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed keen interest in making investment in Pakistan's renewable energy sector and green industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman of Australian company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Andrew Forrest, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed keen interest in making investment in Pakistan's renewable energy sector and green industry.

Andrew Forrest expressed confidence that the investment by Fortescue Group would result in creation of employment opportunities for Pakistanis besides introduction of new technology solutions for a host of industries.

The Prime Minister appreciated the interest of Fortescue Group in Pakistan and assured all possible facilitation in undertaking business ventures in the country.

He highlighted economic recovery of the country in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and the government's investment-friendly policies.

The Prime Minister underscored the government's strategy to contain spread of virus through smart lockdowns and simultaneously reaching out to the millions of poor through the flagship Ehsaas Programme.

Andrew Forrest appreciated the strategy adopted by the government of Pakistan in dealing with the pandemic.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari were present.

