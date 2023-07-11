Open Menu

Australian Consumer Confidence Rises In July Following Inflation Ease: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Australian consumer confidence rises in July following inflation ease: report

Australia's major bank group Westpac on Tuesday published its monthly report on consumer confidence, finding that the index rose by 2.7 percent from 79.2 in June to 81.3 in July

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:Australia's major bank group Westpac on Tuesday published its monthly report on consumer confidence, finding that the index rose by 2.7 percent from 79.2 in June to 81.3 in July.

"The key driver of this month's lift is likely to have been the reported easing in the ABS monthly inflation indicator, from 6.8 percent in April to 5.6 percent in May," said Westpac Group Chief Economist Bill Evans.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to hold the cash rate steady at 4.

1 percent, while the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) announced on June 28 that the monthly Consumer Price Index indicator edged up 5.6 percent in the 12 months to May 2023.

Evans noted in the report that the consumer sentiment was considerably more buoyant ahead of RBA's decision, with an index read of 88, up 11.2 percent from June, which captured the full effect of the better news on inflation released in the previous week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Driver Bank Price April May June July From

Recent Stories

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Au ..

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Austria

19 minutes ago
 DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

34 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

49 minutes ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

49 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

52 minutes ago
 West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell ..

West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell Production for Ukraine - Kirb ..

21 minutes ago
UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on econ ..

UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

21 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Ed ..

Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Education Emergencies" begins

21 minutes ago
 PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flag ..

GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flagship Recharge Pakistan project ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance ..

Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance minister

18 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business