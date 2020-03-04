UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Economy Grew 0.5% In December Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Australian economy grew 0.5% in December quarter

Australia's economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected rate of 0.5 percent in the last quarter of 2019, official data showed Wednesday, in the last reading before bushfires and the coronavirus fully hit

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Australia's economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected rate of 0.5 percent in the last quarter of 2019, official data showed Wednesday, in the last reading before bushfires and the coronavirus fully hit.

Gross domestic product grew a fraction more than the 0.3-0.4 percent rate predicted by economists, even as business investment tailed off outside the mining sector.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said it was monitoring a series of natural disasters closely but warned that "more impacts are expected from both the bushfires and COVID-19 in the March quarter".

On Tuesday, Australia's central bank slashed interest rates to a record low and said it was ready to provide further action if needed as policymakers around the world pledge economic support against the impact of the coronavirus.

In lowering rates by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent, Reserve Bank of Australia boss Philip Lowe warned global growth was expected to be lower in the first half of 2020 and COVID-19 was also having a "significant effect" domestically.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Business Bank Reading March 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

3 minutes ago

Dunk, Patel record partnership sets Qalandars’ f ..

12 minutes ago

Fawad confirms uniform education in Pakistan: Fede ..

14 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on provision of best health facil ..

14 minutes ago

Baloch culture day celebrates in Sukkur

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.