Australian Energy Minister Says National Gas, Coal Price Cap Prevented 36% Price Hike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Australians could have faced up to a 36% increase in gas prices in 2023 if the government had not imposed a domestic price cap on gas and coal, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Saturday.

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the government has taken the extraordinary step of capping domestic gas and coal prices, at 12 Australian Dollars ($8.1) per gigajoule and 125 Australian dollars ($84,9) per tonne, for one year under the country's Energy Price Relief Plan amid the deteriorating global energy crisis.

"We were facing price rises next year of 36 per cent, that's the latest figures, that's not acceptable, either you intervene and you take the sting out of those price rises or you don't," the minister said as quoted by the ABC.

The minister also said that the new measures would not be a "magic bullet," adding however, that domestic price caps are now the most effective lever the Australian government can use to prevent skyrocketing prices.

"We are certainly not saying this is a magic bullet and we'll see energy prices fall. What we are suggesting is that this takes the big impact of the increases out of the system," the minister added.

Global energy prices have been rising as part of a global trend since 2021. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February and the West adopted several sanctions packages against Moscow, gas prices accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many countries to resort to contingency measures.