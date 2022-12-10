UrduPoint.com

Australian Energy Minister Says National Gas, Coal Price Cap Prevented 36% Price Hike

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Australian Energy Minister Says National Gas, Coal Price Cap Prevented 36% Price Hike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Australians could have faced up to a 36% increase in gas prices in 2023 if the government had not imposed a domestic price cap on gas and coal, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Saturday.

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the government has taken the extraordinary step of capping domestic gas and coal prices, at 12 Australian Dollars ($8.1) per gigajoule and 125 Australian dollars ($84,9) per tonne, for one year under the country's Energy Price Relief Plan amid the deteriorating global energy crisis.

"We were facing price rises next year of 36 per cent, that's the latest figures, that's not acceptable, either you intervene and you take the sting out of those price rises or you don't," the minister said as quoted by the ABC.

The minister also said that the new measures would not be a "magic bullet," adding however, that domestic price caps are now the most effective lever the Australian government can use to prevent skyrocketing prices.

"We are certainly not saying this is a magic bullet and we'll see energy prices fall. What we are suggesting is that this takes the big impact of the increases out of the system," the minister added.

Global energy prices have been rising as part of a global trend since 2021. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February and the West adopted several sanctions packages against Moscow, gas prices accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many countries to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Bowen Price February Gas Government

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

3 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.