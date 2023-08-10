Australian gas giants look to avert strikes as global prices soar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One of Australia's largest gas producers will launch a last-gasp bid Thursday to halt a looming workers' strike that has already unnerved global energy markets

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):One of Australia's largest gas producers will launch a last-gasp bid Thursday to halt a looming workers' strike that has already unnerved global energy markets.

Natural gas prices spiked across Europe on Wednesday after staff voted to down tools over working conditions at Woodside's offshore rigs in Western Australia, which pumps out more than 10 percent of the world's LNG exports each month.

Although Europe has largely replenished gas stockpiles disrupted by the war in Ukraine, there are fears that shortages and strong demand in Asia could rapidly put the squeeze on supplies.

Woodside said it was hopeful of averting the strike but had contingency plans in place to secure gas supplies in the face of disruption.

"We hope that activating these plans will not be necessary," the company said in a statement.

Woodside will return to the bargaining table on Thursday in an attempt to stop the strike, which could kick off as early as next week.

Staff on natural gas platforms owned by energy giant Chevron in Western Australia have also told the country's industrial regulator they are considering walking off the job.

The Australian Workers Union -- which represents staff at Woodside and Chevron -- said "hundreds of millions of dollars" in gas exports were at risk.

"It's in everyone's best interest to get back to what our members know best, exporting quality Australian gas to the world," spokesman Brad Gandy said in a statement.

If the talks break down, the union will need to give Australia's industrial regulator seven days' notice before stopping work.

The union has threatened strike action as it seeks to secure a better deal for staff working in hazardous conditions on offshore platforms.

Industrial action taken by Australian staff on Shell's Prelude gas ship lasted for 76 days last year, causing US$650 million in lost revenues.

The threat of strike action has spooked European natural gas markets, with one benchmark price index surging more than 30 percent on Wednesday.