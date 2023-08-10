Open Menu

Australian Gas Giants Look To Avert Strikes As Global Prices Soar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Australian gas giants look to avert strikes as global prices soar

One of Australia's largest gas producers will launch a last-gasp bid Thursday to halt a looming workers' strike that has already unnerved global energy markets

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):One of Australia's largest gas producers will launch a last-gasp bid Thursday to halt a looming workers' strike that has already unnerved global energy markets.

Natural gas prices spiked across Europe on Wednesday after staff voted to down tools over working conditions at Woodside's offshore rigs in Western Australia, which pumps out more than 10 percent of the world's LNG exports each month.

Although Europe has largely replenished gas stockpiles disrupted by the war in Ukraine, there are fears that shortages and strong demand in Asia could rapidly put the squeeze on supplies.

Woodside said it was hopeful of averting the strike but had contingency plans in place to secure gas supplies in the face of disruption.

"We hope that activating these plans will not be necessary," the company said in a statement.

Woodside will return to the bargaining table on Thursday in an attempt to stop the strike, which could kick off as early as next week.

Staff on natural gas platforms owned by energy giant Chevron in Western Australia have also told the country's industrial regulator they are considering walking off the job.

The Australian Workers Union -- which represents staff at Woodside and Chevron -- said "hundreds of millions of dollars" in gas exports were at risk.

"It's in everyone's best interest to get back to what our members know best, exporting quality Australian gas to the world," spokesman Brad Gandy said in a statement.

If the talks break down, the union will need to give Australia's industrial regulator seven days' notice before stopping work.

The union has threatened strike action as it seeks to secure a better deal for staff working in hazardous conditions on offshore platforms.

Industrial action taken by Australian staff on Shell's Prelude gas ship lasted for 76 days last year, causing US$650 million in lost revenues.

The threat of strike action has spooked European natural gas markets, with one benchmark price index surging more than 30 percent on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Exports Ukraine Europe Threatened Company Job Price Gas Market Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum to take pl ..

Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum to take place in November

8 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

6 minutes ago
 Farrell leads experienced England in Wales World C ..

Farrell leads experienced England in Wales World Cup warm-up

6 minutes ago
 West African leaders huddle for emergency talks on ..

West African leaders huddle for emergency talks on Niger coup

6 minutes ago
 Hazara-Azadi Cup

Hazara-Azadi Cup

6 minutes ago
 Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme pa ..

Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme patriotic reaction among Kashmir ..

14 minutes ago
Philippines' GDP grows 4.3 pct in Q2

Philippines' GDP grows 4.3 pct in Q2

14 minutes ago
 PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to re ..

PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to reach consensus on caretaker PM' ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan isolated in world during Imran Niazi's te ..

Pakistan isolated in world during Imran Niazi's tenure: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

11 minutes ago
 Talented youth playing key role in country's progr ..

Talented youth playing key role in country's progress: Wahab Riaz

11 minutes ago
 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off eastern Indones ..

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off eastern Indonesia

11 minutes ago
 10 held with narcotics

10 held with narcotics

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business