Australian HC calls on KP minister, discusses economic ties, investment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr.Neil Hawkins, on Wednesday, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil, here in Civil Secretariat at Peshawar, and discussed with him matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on economic relations and foreign investment opportunities in the province.

The caretaker minister on this occasion, expressed that Pakistan and Australia have cordial relations of extreme importance. He added that the Pakistani diaspora and thousands of Pakistani students and businessmen living in Australia play a key role in the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Jalil on the occasion, discussed with the High Commissioner various avenues for further improvement of bilateral ties in the special context of foreign investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to make a hub of investment opportunities and has the potential in various sectors like tourism, hydropower, food, agriculture, mines, technical education and so many other areas while we will welcome Australian investors to come forward for investing here.

On this occasion, the High Commissioner said that Australia have a cordial relationship with Pakistan and we believe to make strengthening these ties more.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a lot of potential for foreign investment and he will try to attract the Australian companies here.

During the meeting, a brief presentation was also presented to the ambassador regarding foreign investment potential and opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.