Australian HC Visits Dawlance Service Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited Dawlance’s first-ever female-led service centre in Multan on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited Dawlance’s first-ever female-led service centre in Multan on Monday.
The franchise is run by two entrepreneurs, Rimsha Yaqoob and Aliza Rukhsana, marking a
historic milestone for women’s empowerment in Pakistan.
Hawkins praised Dawlance for promoting gender inclusion and innovation, saying such initiatives
support socio-economic growth and inspire women to join technical and entrepreneurial roles.
Dawlance Director HR Muhammad Ahmad said the initiative aims to provide quality after-sales
service while creating opportunities for women to take leadership roles in various fields.
Dawlance reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and promoting gender diversity
across its network nationwide.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Four arrested for online gambling
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfi ..
PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidance on finding dormant insuranc ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister meets Iranian Minister fpr Road & Urban Development25 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfied over growth2 minutes ago
-
Major crimes drop by 33%, Faisalabad to be made crime-free: RPO2 hours ago
-
DC order speedy completion of WASA development schemes3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 944 points14 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar14 minutes ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 386,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Poland vow to deepen bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO Abbottabad urges taxpayers to file returns, sets 7 billion targets for Septem ..6 hours ago
-
Australian HC visits Dawlance Service Centre4 minutes ago
-
22nd meeting of JEC between Pakistan Iran inaugurated at Tehran6 hours ago