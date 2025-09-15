Australian HC visits Dawlance Service Centre

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited Dawlance’s first-ever female-led service centre in Multan on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited Dawlance’s first-ever female-led service centre in Multan on Monday.

The franchise is run by two entrepreneurs, Rimsha Yaqoob and Aliza Rukhsana, marking a

historic milestone for women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Hawkins praised Dawlance for promoting gender inclusion and innovation, saying such initiatives

support socio-economic growth and inspire women to join technical and entrepreneurial roles.

Dawlance Director HR Muhammad Ahmad said the initiative aims to provide quality after-sales

service while creating opportunities for women to take leadership roles in various fields.

Dawlance reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and promoting gender diversity

across its network nationwide.